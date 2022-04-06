The year of Arizona Discovery continues today with a journey through one of Arizona’s most unexpected attractions, its unique wine industry. Sam Pillsbury from Pillsbury Wines, joined Anna Davlantes on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give more insight into the Arizona wine industry.
PHOTO: Arizona wine country. (Photo courtesy of Arizona Tourism)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm