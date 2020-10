A rat sniffs for food at Klong Toei wet market in Bangkok on April 10, 2020 as Thailand’s confinement measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus made their source of food more scarce. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

Urban Wildlife Expert and Research Director at Landmark Pest Management, Rebecca Fyffe joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about a study claiming that Chicago is the #1 city in the country for rat infestations. According to Rebecca, that study is ‘junk science’ and the reality is Chicago responds to calls about rats on private property differently than other major cities.