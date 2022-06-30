IL State Senator and Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what he’ll do to get Illinois back on track if he’s elected in November. Bailey also discusses his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, what it means for women, his plan to stop school shootings, what he’ll do to combat crime in Illinois, and more.

