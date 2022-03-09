CTA Union President Keith Hill: ‘New York has their own transit [police] department…’

"...they have arresting powers and it's a deterrent. Why is everybody so afraid to get this up and going?"

PHOTO: Passengers wait at the Chicago Transit Authority subway station at Chicago’s Lake station, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown, and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter, Jr. announced new measures designed to improve public safety and security for Chicago commuters. CTA Union President Keith Hill joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the new measures, if the extra security is enough, and why the CTA should consider starting their own police department.

