CTA Union President Keith Hill: ‘New York has their own transit [police] department…’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown, and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter, Jr. announced new measures designed to improve public safety and security for Chicago commuters. CTA Union President Keith Hill joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the new measures, if the extra security is enough, and why the CTA should consider starting their own police department.
