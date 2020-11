FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, University of Illinois President Timothy L. Killeen speaks in Chicago. University of Illinois’ board of trustees endorsed an ambitious plan from the system’s president to increase enrollment by nearly 15 percent at its three campuses over the next five years, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Killeen presented the plan to the Board of Trustees at their meeting in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)