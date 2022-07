Grammy nominated country-pop singer Martina McBride joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss her life, career, and the evolution of country music. McBride says Chicago is “one of our favorite places to play. Just lovely, lovely people and great country music fans and we’re super excited.” Martina McBride will be performing at the Des Plaines Theatre Saturday, July 16th.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction