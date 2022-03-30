The Nurse Erica, RN BC, nursing advocate and influencer, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News. Nurse Erica was in the courtroom for the RaDonda Vaught trial, in which a former nurse was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, and shares her take on the trial and what is next. Later on, Nurse Erica shares challenges that nurses have faced for decades.

