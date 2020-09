A camera operator waits for a rehearsal ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), Frank Fahrenkopf joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the impact of this year’s historic presidential debates, what he’s learned over the past 30 years working with the CPD, and the role of moderators as un-biased facilitator of the debate-not as a ‘fact-checker.’