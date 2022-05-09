Jacie Zolna, Attorney for Myron M. Cherry & Associates, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a Cook County court reviving a lawsuit that the city of Chicago has been overcharging for vehicle sticker violations.
City of Chicago has been overcharging for vehicle sticker violations, says court
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm