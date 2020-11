Chicago’s Finance Committee Chair Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the city’s troubling financial issues and his proposal to place a 5% cap on restaurant delivery service fees in hopes of giving restaurants help during the pandemic. Ald. Waguespack also looks at the future of Chicago’s signature events like the Air & Water Show and the Taste of Chicago.

