Dr. Alison Arwady, Chicago`s Public Health Commissioner, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the city’s decision to use tax dollars to fund female reproductive care for people in Chicago and those who come over state lines. Later on Dr. Arwady explains why it is strongly recommended that you wear a mask indoors in Chicago again.
Chicago will put 500K towards female reproductive care for people in Chicago and neighboring states
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm