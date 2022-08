"All signs are pointing up, so I'm excited about what the future holds."- Chicago Sky Head Coach and General Manager, James Wade

Chicago Sky Head Coach and General Manager, James Wade joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the team’s advancement to the WNBA semifinals that start this weekend against the Connecticut Sun, and how the Brittney Griner situation will have an impact on WNBA players going to Russia to compete in the future.