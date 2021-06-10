Chicago set to enter ‘Phase 5’ Friday

Chicago's Afternoon News

"Residents are excited, businesses are excited for it...my hope is that by fall things will feel like they did before COVID." 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the city will move forward once COVID capacity limits are lifted.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular