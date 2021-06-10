Chicago set to enter ‘Phase 5’ Friday

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the city will move forward once COVID capacity limits are lifted.
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
"Residents are excited, businesses are excited for it...my hope is that by fall things will feel like they did before COVID." 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly
by: balthimerPosted: / Updated:
42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the city will move forward once COVID capacity limits are lifted.
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm