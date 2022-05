"We're going to do everything we can to demonstrate why Chicago is the absolute best choice."- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Senator, and vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why Chicago should host the Democratic National Convention in 2024. Sen. Duckworth also shares her thoughts on the leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.