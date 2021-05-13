CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most settings

A man walks by a Louis Vuitton store on 5th Avenue wearing a facemask on May 13, 2021 in New York. – Bouncing back after three down sessions, Wall Street stocks saw solid gains on Thursday in trading marked by bargain hunting as well as optimism after US officials lifted an indoor mask mandate. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the latest announcement from the CDC which now says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks, or social distance in most settings.

