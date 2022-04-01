Chief Communications Officer at Cresco Labs, Jason Erkes, joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the bill passing through the House that could legalize cannabis throughout the United States. He expressed his optimism as the bill heads to the Senate, but still felt it was unlikely that it would pass. Jason later delved into the work happening at the Sunnyside dispensaries and his thoughts on the cannabis taxes potentially pushing buyers away.

