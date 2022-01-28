Can you get COVID-19 from second hand smoke?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the latest in Coronavirus news. This includes possibly getting COVID-19 through second hand smoke, Omicron lasting longer on surfaces such as plastic, fertility and the vaccine, and more.
