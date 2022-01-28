Can you get COVID-19 from second hand smoke?

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday urged state lawmakers to approve a bill that would make it a crime for elected officials or candidates to knowingly lie about election outcomes if those claims result in violence. Inslee, a Democrat, said that the measure “confronts an unrelenting threat that is a clear and present danger in our society.”

Inslee proposed the bill earlier this month, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and an incident that same day where a group breached the gate of his residence in the state capital of Olympia — which prompted Washington state security officials to rush him to a safe room.