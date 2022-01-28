Can you get COVID-19 from second hand smoke?

Chicago's Afternoon News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lung cancer is the nation’s top cancer killer, causing more than 135,000 deaths each year. Smoking is the chief cause and quitting the best protection. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the latest in Coronavirus news. This includes possibly getting COVID-19 through second hand smoke, Omicron lasting longer on surfaces such as plastic, fertility and the vaccine, and more.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:



Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm LisaDent

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 2 pm to 6 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by radio veteran Lisa Dent. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular