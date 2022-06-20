Howard Dakoff, a partner in the Community Associations practice of the Levenfeld Pearlstein Law Fim in Chicago, joined Lisa Dent on ‘Chicago’s Afternoon News’. He concentrates his practice in condominium, real estate and corporate law. Howard discusses condominium associations renting out portions of their property to generate additional revenue, condo board elections, and more.
Can condo associations rent out their pool?
