FILE – In a April 30, 2020 file photo, a man walks by a closed store during the COVID-19 in Chicago. Layoffs are declining and hiring is slowly picking up, yet it’s not really clear where the job market goes next. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jack Lavin joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss details from a virtual fireside chat the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors had with Sen. Tammy Duckworth in regards to revitalizing the economy as Illinois recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.