Head Coach for the University of Illinois, Brad Underwood, joined WGN Sports Anchor, Kevin Powell, to discuss the return to a normal March Madness after nearly 3 years of COVID-19. He later shared his thoughts on how Illinois is back on the national stage despite the previous 2 years.
Brad Underwood talks returning to a normal March Madness
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm