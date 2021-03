Shawn Brown, right, receives the second does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a volunteer worker at left, at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Seattle. . (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Dr. Rhea Boyd, pediatrician and child health advocate at Palo Alto Medical Foundation & UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why black doctors, nurses and researchers have come together to as part of the Between Us About Us campaign, aimed at dispelling misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.