Britney Bouie, Director of Communication at Illinois Commerce Commission, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the unregulated towing industry in Illinois that has hit some people with thousands and thousands of dollars in unexpected fees. Britney shares other options and tips to avoid these fees.
Be careful of unexpected car towing charges if your car has to get towed
by: Jack Heinrich
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm