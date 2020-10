People eat outside of a restaurant in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago restaurants have reopened for patio dining amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jose Cruz, the owner of Azul 18 joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his Pilsen restaurant was chosen to be the first to test a new canopy design for comfortable outdoor dining during cold weather months.