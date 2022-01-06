Thursday marked the 2nd day of no classes in the standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accused the CTU of unfair labor practices and now there is a complaint filed against the union. What is there to make of this? Does the CTU have a case? Attorney Burt Odelson says no and he explained why on Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand.
Attorney Burt Odelson on if the CTU has any kind of a case: ‘Zero. It’s a wildcat strike, an unfair labor practice’
