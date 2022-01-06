Attorney Burt Odelson on if the CTU has any kind of a case: ‘Zero. It’s a wildcat strike, an unfair labor practice’

PHOTO: A Welcome Back sign on a bulletin board Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, greets returning students at Chicago’s William H. Brown Elementary School. In-person learning for students in pre-k and cluster programs began Thursday, since the district’s agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union was reached. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, Pool)

Thursday marked the 2nd day of no classes in the standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accused the CTU of unfair labor practices and now there is a complaint filed against the union. What is there to make of this? Does the CTU have a case? Attorney Burt Odelson says no and he explained why on Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand.

