Asian Carp tacos and burgers are the perfect recipe for Illinois’ economy

FILE – In this July 16, 2014 file photo, plant manager Peter Allen flushes out a bin from which he had fed Asian carp onto a conveyer belt at the American Heartland Fish Products carp-processing plant near Grafton, Ill., north of St. Louis. Residents in the small central Illinois village of Spring Bay say they oppose a proposed Asian carp processing plant because of worries over the odor. The resistance comes after Grafton has given a similar plant 30 days to fix rotten odors or shut down. (AP Photo/Jim Suhr, File)