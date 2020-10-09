Asian Carp tacos and burgers are the perfect recipe for Illinois’ economy

Starting Oct. 17th, Illinois officials will begin handing out 1,000 free Asian Carp burgers and tacos to residents in hopes of raising awareness about Asian Carp’s threat to Illinois waterways and encourage their mainstream consumption. Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Josina Morita is leading the “Asian Carp Challenge” and she joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about this initiative.
