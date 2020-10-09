Asian Carp tacos and burgers are the perfect recipe for Illinois’ economy

FILE – In this July 16, 2014 file photo, plant manager Peter Allen flushes out a bin from which he had fed Asian carp onto a conveyer belt at the American Heartland Fish Products carp-processing plant near Grafton, Ill., north of St. Louis. Residents in the small central Illinois village of Spring Bay say they oppose a proposed Asian carp processing plant because of worries over the odor. The resistance comes after Grafton has given a similar plant 30 days to fix rotten odors or shut down. (AP Photo/Jim Suhr, File)

Starting Oct. 17th, Illinois officials will begin handing out 1,000 free Asian Carp burgers and tacos to residents in hopes of raising awareness about Asian Carp’s threat to Illinois waterways and encourage their mainstream consumption. Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Josina Morita is leading the “Asian Carp Challenge” and she joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about this initiative.

