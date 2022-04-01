Andy Katz, college basketball analyst for Big Ten Network, joined WGN sports anchor Kevin Powell at the Final Four in New Orleans to discuss his rankings for the best Final Four host cities and his thoughts on the Kansas/Villanova game.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz on the Final Four: ‘Don’t sell short the Kansas/Villanova game’
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm