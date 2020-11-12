Amid the worst COVID-19 surge to-date, tips for mitigating risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a new study in the journal Nature that looks at how COVID-19 spreads within restaurants and what people need to do to mitigate risk during holiday gatherings, mainly limiting gatherings to immediate family.

