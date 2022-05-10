Ald. Michelle Harris (8th Ward) joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give listeners an update on the tentative city ward map that will shape Chicago politics for the next ten years.
Ald. Michelle Harris on ward re-map: ‘It’s going to get done’
by: Ashley Bihun, Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago City Council (via WGN-TV)
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm