A still image taken from body-worn camera video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that shows the moments before a Chicago cop fatally shoots 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo, following a foot chase through an alley. (Via COPA)

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the first in-person Chicago City Council meeting in over a year, changes coming to CPD’s foot pursuit rules, whether-or-not the Chicago Community Bond Fund should have paid for Ruben Roman’s bail in connection to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old, and the pace of Chicago’s vaccination program.