Professor Alexander Chernev, Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the return of pumpkin spice Oreos. The professor and Lisa talk about the marketing madness surrounding food products with a variety of strange flavors. Has there been a dramatic change in the way companies are marketing their products? It’s all about being the first company to do it.

