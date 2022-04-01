Representative LaShawn Ford of the 8th District, joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Mental Health Early Action Act which has had a delay in funding since it was passed back in 2019. He elaborated on his plans to include private universities under the act in addition to public universities, the setbacks caused by the quarantine, as well as the stress students are coping with on a day-to-day basis.

