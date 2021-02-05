AARP Illinois, The Chicago Urban League, and others team up to present the Disrupt Disparities Report

Rosanna Marquez, AARP Illinois Volunteer State President, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the upcoming release of the “Disrupt Disparities” report on how racial disparities keep people from living longer, healthier, and more productive lives. The report —sponsored by AARP Illinois, the Chicago Urban League, The Resurrection Project, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice— highlights data that shows African Americans/Blacks, Latinos, and Asian Americans suffer significantly higher rates of chronic diseases than their white counterparts. Also joining the conversation is the President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, Karen Freeman-Wilson, to discuss how studying disparities in areas of economic security, health and digital connectivity for older adults of color in communities can lead to a better Illinois. The full report will be available on Feb. 8th.

Learn more about the “Disrupt Disparities” report, AARP Illinois, the Chicago Urban League, The Resurrection Project, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice here.