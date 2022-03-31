Raya Kenney, a student at Kenyon College, joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss her partnership with Senator Tammy Duckworth to build a memorial to working women during World War II. The 20-year-old explained how this stemmed from a 5th grade project in which she had to “build a model monument to someone or something that hadn’t been recognized yet.” Her research led her to uncover that the over 18 million civilian women who worked on the home front went unrecognized and has worked for the last decade to change that.

