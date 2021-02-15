50 years in the making, a wedding ring lost in the snow is returned on Valentine’s Day

Karen & Robert Autenrieth are reunited with their wedding ring in San Antonio after losing it in a Chicago snowdrift in 1972 (photo credit to Noah Brown, the couple’s grandson)

In 1973 on Chicago’s South Side, Karen Autenrieth noticed her wedding ring had come loose from her hand and landed in a nearby snowdrift, ultimately becoming lost. Flash forward to 2021, a Facebook posting for a different wedding ring found in the same area lead local historians with the Ridge Historical Society -Carol Flynn & Linda Lamberty- on a mission to reunite a lost ring with “RA to K.B. 4-16-66” inscribed inside with it’s rightful owner, nearly 50 years later on Valentine’s Day. https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3814919/3814919_2021-02-13-003519.64kmono.mp3

Karen & Robert Autenrieth are reunited with their wedding ring in San Antonio after losing it in a Chicago snowdrift in 1972 (photo credit by Noah Brown, the couple’s grandson)