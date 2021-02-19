40k+ vaccinated so far, but supply chain problems are hampering the DuPage Co. Health Department’s efforts to hit 50k-a-week

Director of Community Health Resources for the DuPage County Health Department & Deputy Incident Commander of DCHD’s COVID Response, Chris Hoff joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the success of the mass vaccination site at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, the 40k+ residents who have been fully vaccinated, and the problems in the supply chain -including this week when twenty-four thousand doses were expected but only 2,400 doses actually arrived.
