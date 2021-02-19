Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
40k+ vaccinated so far, but supply chain problems are hampering the DuPage Co. Health Department’s efforts to hit 50k-a-week

Chicago's Afternoon News
STRATFORD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are seen during a vaccination clinic at the Sir Ludwig Guttmann Health and Wellbeing Centre on December 15, 2020 in Stratford, England. After rolling out the vaccine to dozens of “hub” hospitals last week, the NHS is now enlisting several hundred primary care practices in its covid-19 vaccination campaign. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Director of Community Health Resources for the DuPage County Health Department & Deputy Incident Commander of DCHD’s COVID Response, Chris Hoff joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the success of the mass vaccination site at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, the 40k+ residents who have been fully vaccinated, and the problems in the supply chain -including this week when twenty-four thousand doses were expected but only 2,400 doses actually arrived.

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
