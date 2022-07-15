Laura Almendarez who is the sister of one of the men released from Cook County Jail after serving 35 years joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how her brother will adapt to life after serving time for a crime he says he didn’t commit. Her brother Arthur Almendarez, and John Galvan was convicted of first-degree murder and arson after a fire killed two brothers in September 1986.

