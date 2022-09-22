Investigative reporters Christy Gutowski and Stacy St. Clair of the Chicago Tribune join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the latest investigations going on pertaining to the 1982 Tylenol murders. As the 40th anniversary of these incidents approach, investigators are working with prosecutors on a now-or-maybe-never effort to hold a longtime suspect responsible for the poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area. Christy and Stacy share their findings.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/4010422/4010422_2022-09-22-204622.64kmono.mp3}