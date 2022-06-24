HouseSmarts Radio’s Lou Manfredini and his wife Mary Beth have shared this scone recipe with listeners before and it remains a favorite of theirs. If you make the scones for Valentine’s Day, use a heart-shaped tin!

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2/3 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup melted butter

2/3 cup blueberries or chocolate chips (or whatever you want to put in)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degress.

Mix together with a fork until mix is sticky.

Put on greased cookie sheet and bake for about 10-12 minutes.

The Manfredini’s scones (Mary Beth Manfredini)

Scones in baking trays. You can even use tins with shapes, like the heart-shaped pan on the right. (Mary Beth Manfredini)