HouseSmarts Radio’s Lou Manfredini and his wife Mary Beth have shared this scone recipe with listeners before and it remains a favorite of theirs. If you make the scones for Valentine’s Day, use a heart-shaped tin!
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups flour
1/3 cup sugar
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
2/3 cup buttermilk
1/3 cup melted butter
2/3 cup blueberries or chocolate chips (or whatever you want to put in)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degress.
Mix together with a fork until mix is sticky.
Put on greased cookie sheet and bake for about 10-12 minutes.