Curtis Koch, producer of Chicago’s Afternoon News, shares one of his family’s favorite recipes: His mom’s fruit tart. It’s a perfect summertime dessert as the recipe calls for fresh berries in abundant supply at this time of the year.

For the crust:

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into smaller pieces

4-5 Tbsp. cold water

For the filling:

2 (8 oz.) packages of cream cheese, softened

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries). You can mix them or use only one or two types.

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix together the flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, mix in the cut-up butter until it makes a coarse meal. Add the cold water a tablespoon at a time until the meal easily sticks together and forms a dough when pressed together.

Spray a tart pan with baking spray. Press the dough into the tart pan and up the sides. Dock the bottom of the crust with a fork. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the edges start to turn golden brown and the center is slightly firm to the touch. Let cool.

Once the crust has cooled, make the filling. Using a mixer and large bowl, beat the cream cheese, vanilla, lemon juice, and powdered sugar. Spread the filling evenly in the shell.

Slice the larger berries to arrange on top of the filling.

Serve chilled.