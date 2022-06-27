Mary Van De Velde doesn’t know who “Sheila” is, but what she does know is that everyone loves these brownies!

Ingredients:

1 pkg. brownie mix

1/2 cup butter or margarine

3-3/4 cup powdered sugar

2-3 Tbsp. milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup butter or margarine

Instructions:

Bake brownies (cake-like).

In big mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until fluffy.

Add 2 cups of powdered sugar. Mix 2 Tbsp. milk and vanilla. Slowly beat in rest of sugar.

Beat in more milk if needed.

Spread mix over cooled brownies.

In a small pan, combine chocolate chips and rest of butter. Cook and melt and pour over frosting. Refrigerate for minimum of 30 minutes.

Cut and enjoy.