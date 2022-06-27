Mary Van De Velde doesn’t know who “Sheila” is, but what she does know is that everyone loves these brownies!
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. brownie mix
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 3-3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2-3 Tbsp. milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
Instructions:
Bake brownies (cake-like).
In big mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until fluffy.
Add 2 cups of powdered sugar. Mix 2 Tbsp. milk and vanilla. Slowly beat in rest of sugar.
Beat in more milk if needed.
Spread mix over cooled brownies.
In a small pan, combine chocolate chips and rest of butter. Cook and melt and pour over frosting. Refrigerate for minimum of 30 minutes.
Cut and enjoy.