Mary Van De Velde doesn’t know who “Sheila” is, but what she does know is that everyone loves these brownies!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. brownie mix
  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine
  • 3-3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 2-3 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine

Instructions:

Bake brownies (cake-like).

In big mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until fluffy.

Add 2 cups of powdered sugar. Mix 2 Tbsp. milk and vanilla. Slowly beat in rest of sugar.

Beat in more milk if needed.

Spread mix over cooled brownies.

In a small pan, combine chocolate chips and rest of butter. Cook and melt and pour over frosting. Refrigerate for minimum of 30 minutes.

Cut and enjoy.