Pride Together sponsored by Jewel Osco

June is Pride Month and we’re joining forces with Jewel Osco to celebrate Pride Together. This theme celebrates the importance of community and acknowledges that we are stronger together as work to spread love, acceptance, and empathy.

During Pride Month, WGN Radio will bring you conversations with voices from the LGBTQ+ community, from business owners to leaders and others.

The curated list below names organizations that outreach to the LGBTQ+ community and also offer a variety of ways you can get involved. And you’ll also find a listing of local LGBTQ+ owned and operated small businesses you can support.

Pride Together is sponsored by Jewel Osco. Fresh to your family from your local Jewel Osco.

LGBTQ+ resources

Get to know these organizations and the work they do in the LGBTQ+ community:

Andersonville Chamber of Commerce – Neighborhood on the north side with one of Chicago’s largest LGBTQ+ communities.



Brave Space Alliance – The first Black-led, trans-led, LGBTQ+ center on the South Side of Chicago designed to create and provide affirming and culturally competent services for the entire LGBTQ+ Chicago community.



Center on Halsted – 3656 N. Halsted

The Midwest’s most comprehensive center offering advocacy, support, and educational services for the LGBTQ+ community in Chicagoland.



Gay For Good – LGBTQ volunteer network. Each month, the organization selects a different non-profit to donate time for a community service project. Get involved today at www.gayforgood.org/chicago.



Howard Brown Health – The Midwest’s largest LGBTQ health center with several Chicago locations.



Human Rights Campaign – The HRC works locally, nationally, and globally on issues that affect the LGBTQ+ community. They strive to end discrimination and achieve equality for all.



The Legacy Project – Non-profit dedicated to researching and promoting the contributions LGBTQ people have made to world history and culture. Explore The Legacy Walk, an outdoor exhibit in Northalsted featuring bronze markers commemorating the life of notable LGBTQ individuals.



Project Fierce Chicago – A grassroots response to LGBTQ youth homelessness. They work to create affirming transitional housing for LGBTQIA+ youth that is responsive to their needs and provides a path to independence.



Northalsted Business Alliance – Non-profit chamber of commerce for the neighborhood within Lakeview that was America’s first recognized gay village.

Shop LGBTQ+ businesses in Chicago

Shop these local businesses that are LGBTQ+ owned and operated. Did we omit a business from the list that should be featured? Send us an email and tell us about the business at WGNRadio-Marketing@nexstar.tv.



