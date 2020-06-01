Pride celebrations reimagined: Virtual and car parades in Chicago, suburbs

Pride celebrations may be modified this year due to pandemic, but Pride continues to shine through. Virtual parties and pride drives are scheduled in Chicago and the suburbs, so everyone can take part – no matter where you are.

Now, more than ever, we can all relate to the path forward through adversity and challenge that gave birth to Pride. Sponsored by Jewel-Osco, local since 1899.

BG Pride Drive: Parade Around Town (In Your Car)!

June 7, Noon – 3pm

Buffalo Grove

All the fun of a pride parade, from the convenience of your vehicle! Residential lawns in Buffalo Grove will be decorated with pride décor, activities-to-go, balloon art by Balloons by Tommy, music, rainbow treats, and more. Wave to friendly folks outside their homes from 12-3pm, or drive around any time to check out the décor!

Aurora Pride Drive

June 14

Homes and business in Aurora will be decorated. Visit Aurora Pride for a list of houses to visit by car!

Virtual Chicago Pride Fest®

June 20 – 21

The Northalsted Business Alliance brings Boystown to the world with a virtual streaming Chicago Pride Fest® celebrating the love, life, and diversity of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community. Running from 7pm to 9pm on June 20 and 21, the live streaming Twitch event will feature a full line-up with entertainment, activism, greetings, and more. Viewers can make a donation to support Northalsted’s community programming, the Center on Halsted, and Howard Brown Health.

Virtual “Global Pride” Virtual Celebration, spearheaded by InterPride

June 27

“Exist. Persist. Resist.” is the theme for 2020 Pride. Live streamed event that will include musical performances, speeches, and key messages from human rights activists.

Pride organizations around the world are coming together to organize a ‘Global Pride’ event. Global Pride will use online platforms to deliver a Pride in which everyone can participate, wherever they are in the world. It will include musical performances, speeches, and key messages from human rights activists. The event will be live-streamed, and people will be invited to join in the event from home.

“We need community and connection more than ever,” said J. Andrew Baker, Co-President of InterPride. “This gives us an opportunity to both connect and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community’s resilience in the face of this pandemic and the true spirit of Pride,” continued Baker. “Pride 2020 represents a milestone for Pride events, with many honoring the 50th anniversary of their first gatherings and marches, such as New York to the first Gandhinagar Pride this year and we would not let that pass without recognition and celebration.”