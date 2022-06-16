In 2007, WGN Radio produced its “first ever WGN Radio Family Cookbook”. It was sold during the holidays and a portion of the proceeds benefited the Neediest Kids Fund, a McCormick Tribune Foundation charity.
The spiral-bound book had over 100 recipes and “a broad collection of tastes,” as described in the book’s introduction.
From the archives, here is a sampling of some of those recipes provided by Bob Sirott, John Williams, Lou Manfredini, Dean Richards, Dave Eanet, Mary Van De Velde, Rick Kogan, Orion Samuelson, Steve King and Johnnie Putman, and Max Armstrong.
Photos by Sara Tieman/Cookbook copy courtesy of Pete Zimmerman (WGN Radio)