In 2007, WGN Radio produced its “first ever WGN Radio Family Cookbook”. It was sold during the holidays and a portion of the proceeds benefited the Neediest Kids Fund, a McCormick Tribune Foundation charity.

The spiral-bound book had over 100 recipes and “a broad collection of tastes,” as described in the book’s introduction.

From the archives, here is a sampling of some of those recipes provided by Bob Sirott, John Williams, Lou Manfredini, Dean Richards, Dave Eanet, Mary Van De Velde, Rick Kogan, Orion Samuelson, Steve King and Johnnie Putman, and Max Armstrong.

The first WGN Radio Cookbook

The cookbook’s introduction page

Grilled Cuban Turkey – Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano

Texas Caviar continues to be on of John Williams’ favorite recipes.

Easy Lasagna – Mary Van De Velde

People Chow – Dave Eanet

A summer grilling recipe from Steve Bertrand

Sweet Lou’s Yummy Grill Top Potatoes – Lou Manfredini

A family recipe from Dean Richards and his mom Ann: Village Pastistio, a pasta casserole

Green Noodles – Rick Kogan

Steve King and Johnnie Putman shared three of their favorite recipes: Mashed Potato Candy, Peanut Butter Cookies, and Praline Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potato Candy

Peanut Butter Cookies

Praline Sweet Potatoes

Artichoke Bruschetta – Orion Samuelson

Calico Beans: Baked Bean Dish – Mary Van De Velde

A vegetarian dish from Dean and his mom Ann that can be served as an entree or a side dish: Spanakorizo

Pork and Beans – Orion Samuelson

Taco Salad – Marlene Wells, WGN Radio promotions and sales

Persimmon Pudding, a family favorite served at Thanksgiving or Christmas – Max Armstrong

Christmas Eve Calamari Sauce – Dave Marzullo, WGN Radio web producer and manager

Photos by Sara Tieman/Cookbook copy courtesy of Pete Zimmerman (WGN Radio)