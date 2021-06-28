Photos: Plant Truck Chicago at Logan Square Farmers Market sponsored by Jewel-Osco

Get Growing Foundation’s Plant Truck Chicago was back out on the road to spread more love at the Logan Square Farmers Market on Sunday, June 27. The pop-up Plant Truck passed out ‘Love Grows’ seed packets to market goers.

Typically the last Sunday in June is the Pride Parade that winds through the Lakeview and Northalsted neighborhoods. The 2021 Chicago Pride Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 3.

Sponsored by Jewel-Osco. Fresh to your family from your local Jewel-Osco.

Logan Square Farmers Market is on Sundays, 10am – 3pm. (S. Tieman/WGN Radio)













‘Love Grows’ seed packets















Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio.