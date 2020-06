June is Pride Month. And while celebrations may look a bit different in 2020 due to the pandemic, the community comes together through flags, art and virtual celebrations. These photos walk through the variations on the Pride flag as well as the flag’s history, plus murals and decorations in honor of Pride.

Traditional Gay Pride flag (and the most familiar) in use since 1979.

The original Pride flag with eight colors was designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978.

Transgender flag designed in 1999 by Monica Helms, a trans woman.

The Progress Pride flag was designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018. This flag combines the six-color Pride flag with the white, pink and light blue of the transgender flag and the brown and black stripes represent LGBT people of color and those living with (or lost to) AIDS.

Boystown, a neighborhood in West Lakeview, is home to one of the largest LGBT communities in the Midwest.

One of 14 rainbow-colored crosswalks installed in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood in 2019

Rainbow bike racks installed in Boystown in 2020.

#AmazingForAll wooden sculpture created by Chicago artist Matthew Hoffman for the Illinois Office of Tourism to celebrate and welcome the LGBTQ community to Chicago and Illinois.

Rainbow flags fly alongside the Chicago flag.

Rainbow flag in a flowerbed

Rainbow-colored curtains hang from a store window.

Transgender Pride flag in yarn