Mike Stephen talks to Ted Williams, the creator of the musical 1619: The Journey of a People, about the impact of the show’s story, learns about the lack of an official onboarding process for newly-elected alderpeople from Dave Glowacz, staff reporter at Inside Chicago Government, and gets the lowdown on new walking tours highlighting local LGBTQ+ history from Mike McMains, founder of Tours With Mike.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.