Lisa Dent found this recipe on TikTok and continues to change it up every time she makes it. It’s a family favorite! ‘I wouldn’t say it’s really healthy, but it’s good and very easy to make,’ says Lisa.
Ingredients:
- Head of cauliflower
- 1/4 c. water
- 3/4 c. mayonnaise (Lisa’s tip: Kick it up a notch by swapping with Spicy Mayo!)
- 1/4 c. good quality Parmesan
- Couple garlic gloves, minced (Lisa uses 4-5 cloves because her family loves garlic.)
- Variety of herbs and spices that you like
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Remove the leaves and bottom core of the cauliflower. Place cauliflower in a microwave-safe dish, add water, cover and steam in the microwave for 8 minutes.
3. Remove cauliflower from the microwave and drain water. Place on foil-covered cookie sheet.
4. Sprinkle with herbs or spices of your liking or nothing at all.
5. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Lisa recommends cutting it in wedges. Serve immediately.