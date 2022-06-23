Lisa Dent found this recipe on TikTok and continues to change it up every time she makes it. It’s a family favorite! ‘I wouldn’t say it’s really healthy, but it’s good and very easy to make,’ says Lisa.

Ingredients:

Head of cauliflower

1/4 c. water

3/4 c. mayonnaise (Lisa’s tip: Kick it up a notch by swapping with Spicy Mayo!)

1/4 c. good quality Parmesan

Couple garlic gloves, minced (Lisa uses 4-5 cloves because her family loves garlic.)

Variety of herbs and spices that you like

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350.

Remove the leaves and bottom core of the cauliflower. Place cauliflower in a microwave-safe dish, add water, cover and steam in the microwave for 8 minutes.

3. Remove cauliflower from the microwave and drain water. Place on foil-covered cookie sheet.

4. Sprinkle with herbs or spices of your liking or nothing at all.

5. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Lisa recommends cutting it in wedges. Serve immediately.

Lisa’s Favorite Cauliflower (Lisa Dent)

Lisa’s Favorite Cauliflower with a wedge removed. (Lisa Dent)