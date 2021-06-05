LGBT Icon Buck Angel|”Growing up in world where people and fellow friends didn’t accept me – it was difficult”

Buck Angel – World-renowned motivational speaker, pioneering filmmaker, sex educator, human rights activist and LGBT Icon

The world-renowned motivational speaker, pioneering filmmaker, sex educator, human rights activist and LGBT Icon Buck Angel joins WGN Radio’s Matt Bubala to talk about the LGBT community in 2021 and how the word has evolved since the 60s. Buck was born female in 1962 but never felt female and struggled through life until he had the life-changing opportunity to transition. In a time with little information on female to male transition, it took the help of compassionate doctors and his own courage to live his truth. Now, Buck can help others like him by educating the world.

To learn more about Buck Angel and his words of empowerment go to buckangel.com.

