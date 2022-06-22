In the 2007 WGN Radio Family Cookbook, John Williams shared a recipe for Texas Caviar. For the 2022 digital version of the WGN Radio Cookbook, John offers this recipe: King John’s Chopped Greek Very Unoriginal Salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 or 3 red, green, or yellow peppers
- 1 large cucumber
- 4 to 5 green onions or 1/2 red onion
- 1 to 2 c. cherry tomatoes
- As many kalamata olives as you like. (John does half a jar.)
- As much feta cheese as you like. (John does 1/4 handful.)
- As much hard salami as you like. (John dices up a couple slices.)
- Sprinkle with 1 to 3 shakes of salt and pepper
- Couple shakes of your favorite Greek salad dressing (John puts the smallest amount in.)
Preparation:
- Chop up the veggies listed above.
- Combine in a bowl with the olives, feta cheese, hard salami.
- Add the salt and pepper and Greek salad dressing as directed in the ingredients list.
All that’s left to do next is serve and “chow on it” says John Williams.