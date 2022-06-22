In the 2007 WGN Radio Family Cookbook, John Williams shared a recipe for Texas Caviar. For the 2022 digital version of the WGN Radio Cookbook, John offers this recipe: King John’s Chopped Greek Very Unoriginal Salad.

Ingredients:

2 or 3 red, green, or yellow peppers

1 large cucumber

4 to 5 green onions or 1/2 red onion

1 to 2 c. cherry tomatoes

As many kalamata olives as you like. (John does half a jar.)

As much feta cheese as you like. (John does 1/4 handful.)

As much hard salami as you like. (John dices up a couple slices.)

Sprinkle with 1 to 3 shakes of salt and pepper

Couple shakes of your favorite Greek salad dressing (John puts the smallest amount in.)

Preparation:

Chop up the veggies listed above.

Combine in a bowl with the olives, feta cheese, hard salami.

Add the salt and pepper and Greek salad dressing as directed in the ingredients list.

All that’s left to do next is serve and “chow on it” says John Williams.