Steve Dale speaks with Executive Director of the Chicago Parks Foundation, Willa Lang, about the Keith Haring sculpture “Self Portrait” in the AIDS Garden Chicago. The piece of artwork was donated as a generous gift from the Keith Haring Foundation with the support of Rosenthal Fine Art, Inc.
Keith Haring’s ‘Self Portrait’ is the latest addition to the AIDS Garden Chicago
Image courtesy of Executive Director of the Chicago Parks Foundation, Willa Lang
